Springbok Steyn decides to stay at Stade Francais

Lyon - Springbok flyhalf Morne Steyn has decided to stay at Stade Francais, rather than leave for relegated Brive, the Parisian club announced on Friday.

The 33-year-old had planned to leave for Brive, but after helping to relegate them he has opted to sign a one-year contract extension in the capital with the option of another year.

"I wanted to finish my career at Stade Francais Paris and that's now possible," Steyn said on the club website.

"I think that in two years I will be old and it will be time to hang up my boots."

When Brive and Stade Francais met in the "match of fear" in the penultimate round of the season, Steyn came on a sub and immediately booted a drop goal to put Stade eight points ahead and settle the game.

Steyn, who played 66 times for the Springboks, joined Stade in 2013 after a decade in Pretoria with the Bulls and Blue Bulls.

His former national and Super rugby coach Heyneke Meyer is joining Stade as sporting director this summer.