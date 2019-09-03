NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Springbok prop signs short-term deal in France

2019-09-03 09:59
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 14: Lizo Gqoboka of t
Lizo Gqoboka (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Springbok prop Lizo Gqoboka has joined French club Montpellier on a short-term loan for the duration of the Rugby World Cup.

The 29-year-old Bulls loosehead was left out of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus' 31-man squad for the 2019 showpiece in Japan but he is expected to be one of the players on stand-by should the Boks lose anyone due to injury at the tournament. 

The move means that Gqoboka will stay match-fit throughout the course of the World Cup, as is the case with Damian Willemse and his short-term move to Saracens.

"I am very excited to start this new adventure in Montpellier," Gqoboka said in a statement on the Montpellier website.

"I spoke with some club players who are very happy here. I look forward to taking my bearings and getting to know everyone. 

"The Top 14 is a great championship that brings together many experienced international players. There are also many young talents who can learn from them. 

"My personal goal is to contribute as much as possible to the success of the club. Everyone always has something to contribute, both on the ground and outside, trying to be a better person, helping people and bringing a positive attitude.

"I thank the club for the opportunity it offers me. I cannot wait to take my first steps in front of Montpellier supporters."

Gqoboka will return to Pretoria for the start of pre-season training at the Bulls ahead of the 2020 Super Rugby season. 

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard 

