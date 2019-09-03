Springbok prop signs short-term deal in France

Cape
Town - Springbok prop Lizo
Gqoboka has joined French club Montpellier on a
short-term loan for the duration of the Rugby World Cup.
The 29-year-old Bulls loosehead
was left out of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus' 31-man squad for the 2019
showpiece in Japan but he is expected to be one of the players on stand-by
should the Boks lose anyone due to injury at the tournament.
The move means that Gqoboka will
stay match-fit throughout the course of the World Cup, as is the case with
Damian Willemse and his short-term move to Saracens.
"I am very excited to start
this new adventure in Montpellier," Gqoboka said in a statement on
the Montpellier website.
"I spoke with some club
players who are very happy here. I look forward to taking my bearings and
getting to know everyone.
"The Top 14 is a great
championship that brings together many experienced international
players. There are also many young talents who can learn from them.
"My personal goal is to
contribute as much as possible to the success of the club. Everyone always
has something to contribute, both on the ground and outside, trying to be a
better person, helping people and bringing a positive attitude.
"I thank the club for the
opportunity it offers me. I cannot wait to take my first steps in front of
Montpellier supporters."
Gqoboka will return to Pretoria
for the start of pre-season training at the Bulls ahead of the 2020 Super Rugby
season.
- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard