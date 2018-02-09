NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sias Ebersohn quits rugby for farming

Sias Ebersohn (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former flyhalf Sias Ebersohn recently called time on his rugby career.

The 28-year-old played his last professional match for the Pumas in last year’s Currie Cup, having previously represented the Cheetahs and the Western Force.

Ebersohn, whose twin brother Robert plays for Castres in the French Top 14, told Netwerk24 that he bought a farm in Hartswater in the Northern Cap last year.

“Farming was just a dream for me for a long time. But then my appendix burst and I was in hospital for a while, so I decided then that it was time for me to start a farm.”

Ebersohn said he did not inherit the farm.

“I saved up for a while. I bought the farm in April, and in November I decided to start farming.”

Ebersohn was schooled at Grey College in Bloemfontein and was a star for the Free State Craven Week side at the 2007 event where they thrashed Western Province in the main match at Paul Roos Gymnasium in Stellenbosch.

He was on the Cheetahs’ books between 2008 and 2012, before joining the Perth-based Force (2013-15).

He returned to the Cheetahs in 2015, before signing for the Pumas at the end of the 2016 season.

