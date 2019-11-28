Sharks' Bosch to start at 10 for Barbarians

Cape Town - Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch will start in the No 10 jersey for the Barbarians in their clash against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

This comes a week after Sharks coach Sean Everitt confirmed that he would be using Bosch at flyhalf in the upcoming Super Rugby season.

Other South Africans in the backline include wings Cornal Hendricks and Dillyn Leyds while Andre Esterhuizen starts at inside centre.

In the pack, Josh Strauss will start at No 8 while Bulls flank Marco van Staden gets the nod at No 7 with his team-mate Wiehahn Herbst at No 3.

South African veterans Jano Vermaak and Schalk Brits, meanwhile, will start on the bench.

Retired Ireland skipper Rory Best will captain the side.

Teams:

Barbarians

15 Shaun Stevenson, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Mathieu Bastareaud, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Cornal Hendricks, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Josh Strauss, 7 Marco van Staden, 6 Pete Samu, 5 Tyler Ardon, 4 Luke Jones, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Rory Best (captain), 1 Campese Ma’afu

Substitutes: 16 Schalk Brits, 17 Craig Millar, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 George Biagi, 20 Angus Cottrell, 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Billy Meakes, 23 Matt Duffie



Wales

15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 Johnny McNicholl, 13 Owen Watkin, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Jarrod Evans, 9 Tomos Williams, 8 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Justin Tipuric (captain), 6 Aaron Shingler, 5 Adam Beard, 4 Jake Ball, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Ken Owens, 1 Wyn Jones

Substitutes: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rob Evans, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Seb Davies, 20 Ollie Griffiths, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Sam Davies, 23 Owen Lane

