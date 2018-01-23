Saints change Twitter handle after Brüssow arrival

Cape Town - English club Northampton Saints changed their Twitter handle to mark the arrival of Springbok flank Heinrich Brüssow.



The Saints on Monday confirmed the arrival of Brüssow after the player had touched down in the UK.



The 31-year-old put pen to paper on a deal to bring him to Franklin’s Gardens back in September, and following the conclusion of the Top League in Japan is immediately available for selection.



On their official Twitter account, the Northampton changed the second ‘o’ in their name to ‘ü’ to mark the arrival of the South African star.

Brüssow, who boasts 23 caps for the Springboks, is relishing the prospect of a new challenge in the English Premiership and linking up with his new Saints team-mates.



“It’s great to be here,” he told the club’s official website. “It’s been a few months now that I’ve been waiting to come, and I’m very excited to get to work on the training field and get involved with the squad.



“I really enjoyed my time in Japan but I am at a stage in my career where I need a new challenge, and coming to Europe and playing in some of the best competitions in club rugby is something that is very special.



“The Saints is a fantastic Club with big traditions and I’m really excited to get to know all the English cultures and learn what the Aviva Premiership is all about.



“There is a lot of talent in the squad and I can’t wait to get out and start playing with them.”