SAHRC to probe allegations of racism at SuperSport

Cape Town - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will conduct a formal and public inquiry into allegations of racism at pay-channel SuperSport.



According to a report on the TimesLIVE website, the commission will also investigate the circumstances that led to former Springbok wing Ashwin Willemse walking off the set of a live broadcast earlier this year.



The report added that the inquiry is expected to start on February 25 and be completed by the end of June. It will attempt to determine whether Willemse’s "dignity or any other fundamental rights were infringed".



The former Bok made headlines in May this year when he walked off a SuperSport set, accusing fellow analysts Nick Mallett and Naas Botha of "patronising" and "undermining" him.



SuperSport’s subsequent investigation into the matter found no racism on the part of Botha or Mallett, however Willemse opted not to participate in the investigation.

SuperSport earlier said it was in communication with the SAHRC, as per the instruction that came from Advocate Vincent Maleka SC’s report after the inquiry.

Mallett and Botha subsequently returned to the SuperSport studio, while in September the pay-channel confirmed that Willemse would not return as his contract with them had expired.



