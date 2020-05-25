SACS schoolboy stars sign with WP, Sharks

Two promising schoolboys from South African College Schools (SACS) in Cape Town have signed respective deals with Western Province and the Sharks.

The Cape Town school posted on their official website that Duran Koevort, the first XV fullback and captain, has signed a professional contract for 2021 with Western Province, while lock Enos Ndiao put pen to paper on a contract with the Sharks.

The Covid-19 pandemic has ruined the schoolboy rugby programme for 2020, but the duo impressed enough in recent years to earn professional contracts.

Koevort plans to study at UCT, while Ndiao will also enrol for a degree while based in Durban.

"With no schoolboy rugby being played this is great news for the two Grade 12 boys and is testament to the impression they have made in the last two years when representing SACS and Western Province at various SARU Youth Weeks and EPD Camps," a statement from SACS read.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff