Sacked All Black-supporting coaches urged to see CCMA

Cape Town - The two Griquas coaches who were stood down from their positions due to their reported support of the All Blacks would "easily be reinstated" if they were to take up the matter with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

That is the view of Piet Heymans, CEO of the trade union Sport Employers Unite.



It was reported over the weekend that Kimberley-based coaches Deon Carney and his assistant Joe Molale were informed by the Griquas Rugby Union that they will no longer be coaching Griquas’ Academy schools side in 2018 due to their loyalty to World Rugby's No 1-ranked All Blacks.

“I think those two coaches have a strong case. You can’t just fire someone. It’s the same as when someone has a tattoo or Rastafarian locks. I’m almost certain that a court would rule that the union has to re-appoint them,” Heymans told Netwerk24.



Heymans said there are three grounds on which a person can be fired: misconduct, incompetence and retrenchment.



“It doesn’t sound as though any of these factors played a part. Issues like these should be clearly stipulated in the contract between employer and employee. I don’t know, but it doesn’t sound like this was the case (in the above scenario),” Heymans continued.



Carney earlier this week said he is a fan of the All Blacks’ playing style and tries to apply it at the school he coaches - Northern Cape High School.



He added that he was puzzled by Griquas' decision as he was assistant coach of their Craven Week team last year.



The coach confirmed that he has sought legal advice and has asked Griquas president Jannie Louw to provide an official charge sheet which details the rules he violated.