NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Sacked All Black-supporting coaches urged to see CCMA

2018-04-26 18:22
Piet Heymans (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The two Griquas coaches who were stood down from their positions due to their reported support of the All Blacks would "easily be reinstated" if they were to take up the matter with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

READ: 2 SA coaches snubbed - for supporting All Blacks

That is the view of Piet Heymans, CEO of the trade union Sport Employers Unite.

It was reported over the weekend that Kimberley-based coaches Deon Carney and his assistant Joe Molale were informed by the Griquas Rugby Union that they will no longer be coaching Griquas’ Academy schools side in 2018 due to their loyalty to World Rugby's No 1-ranked All Blacks.

“I think those two coaches have a strong case. You can’t just fire someone. It’s the same as when someone has a tattoo or Rastafarian locks. I’m almost certain that a court would rule that the union has to re-appoint them,” Heymans told Netwerk24.

Heymans said there are three grounds on which a person can be fired: misconduct, incompetence and retrenchment.

“It doesn’t sound as though any of these factors played a part. Issues like these should be clearly stipulated in the contract between employer and employee. I don’t know, but it doesn’t sound like this was the case (in the above scenario),” Heymans continued.

Carney earlier this week said he is a fan of the All Blacks’ playing style and tries to apply it at the school he coaches - Northern Cape High School.

He added that he was puzzled by Griquas' decision as he was assistant coach of their Craven Week team last year.

The coach confirmed that he has sought legal advice and has asked Griquas president Jannie Louw to provide an official charge sheet which details the rules he violated.

Read more on:    griquas  |  piet heymans  |  kimberley  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Stormers to lose Willemse to Junior Boks

2018-04-26 15:15

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Erasmus reveals possible overseas Boks New testosterone rules would see Semenya finish LAST Habana: I was fit to play, coach didn't pick me IAAF passes new regulations: Semenya forced to lower testosterone levels Boks v Wales Test in doubt - report
Boks v Wales Test in doubt - report IAAF passes new regulations: Semenya forced to lower testosterone levels David Wessels chats to Sport24 Bulls: Gunning for mini-NZ sweep Carter shares cheeky letter from young French fan

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see start in the No 10 jersey for the Springboks in the first Test against England in June?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 