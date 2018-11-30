NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
SA Rugby wishes Drotske a speedy recovery

2018-11-30 10:27
Naka Drotske (Getty Images)
Cape Town - SA Rugby on Friday said it wishes former Springbok hooker Naka Drotske a speedy recovery after hearing the news that he was shot at a smallholding outside Pretoria on Thursday night.

News broke on Friday morning of the shooting that occurred when four armed men broke into Drotske's brother Thinus' house.

Former Springbok and Cheetahs prop Os du Randt, who is a friend and former team-mate of Drotske, was also present when the gun fire started but he is believed to have emerged unharmed.

Drotske, who coached the Cheetahs between 2007 and 2015 after having spent most of his playing career in Bloemfontein, was shot three times, including once in the chest.

The 47-year-old is in ICU in a Pretoria hospital but his condition has been described as stable.

SA Rugby tweeted on Friday that “our thoughts are with former Springboks Naka Drotske and Os du Randt and their families."

Cheetahs CEO Harold Verster told Sport24 on Friday that entire Cheetahs community had been rocked by the news.

"From what we hear it is stable and they think it is okay," Verster said.

"I had a chat with Os this morning. He is okay. He said it was like a war zone with shots going off everywhere ... he said it was chaos.

"We're just totally shocked and we hope that Naka will recover and that Os is okay ... they are friends and legends of the region".

Drotske played 26 Tests for the Springboks and Du Randt 80. Both were members of the Rugby World Cup-winning team in 1995.

