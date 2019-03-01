NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
SA Rugby: Proposed World League a 'work in progress'

2019-03-01 14:23
Springboks (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - A lot of water still needs to flow under the bridge before World Rugby's proposed plans for a World League are finalised.

This was SA Rugby rugby's response when probed for comment regarding the matter which made headlines worldwide on Thursday.

The New Zealand Herald reported that 12 international rugby nations - including the Springboks - are understood to be interested in pursuing the product, which could be signed off as early as next month.

New Zealand, Australia, Argentina, England, Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Italy, France, Japan and the USA are the other 11 sides, meaning that all the Pacific Island sides - Fiji, Samoa and Tonga - would be excluded.

"SA Rugby is part of the process and our CEO (Jurie Roux) sits on the committee that is investigating the possibility. There are some exciting developments but it's a work in progress and too early to say what the outcome will be," a spokesperson for SA Rugby told Sport24 on Friday.

The Kiwi publication added that each participating nation would stand to earn between $10 and $14 million (R95-133 million) per season in broadcast deals.

The Rugby Championship would still take place each year, but would become a single round competition that would see Japan and the USA added.

The SA Rugby spokesperson added: "If it holds advantages for SA Rugby and World Rugby and supports the development and growth of Tier 1 and Tier 2 Test matches and enhances their value we will support it. Having said that it is very difficult to satisfy all the needs of all the unions of the world."

Read more on:    world rugby  |  sa rugby  |  rugby

 

