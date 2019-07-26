NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

SA-born Labuschagne to captain Japan on Test debut

2019-07-26 07:31
Lappies Labuschagne (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Cheetahs and Bulls flanker Lappies Labuschagne will captain Japan on his Test debut when they tackle Fiji in Kamaishi on Saturday.

The 30-year-old played for the Cheetahs between 2011 and 2014, before playing for the Bulls in 2015 and 2016.

He then joined the Kubota Spears in Japan and also played Super Rugby for the Sunwolves.

Labuschagne has qualified for the Japanese national team having fulfilled World Rugby's three-year eligibility criteria.

Another South African, lock/flank Wimpie van der Walt, will be on the bench for the Pacific Nations Cup match on Saturday. He has already earned nine Test caps for Japan since making his debut in 2017.

"It's a massive honour and privilege to play in the Brave Blossoms jersey representing a great country like Japan," Labuschagne told the Japan Times.

Kick-off is at 07:50 (SA time) on Saturday.

Teams:

Japan

15 Will Tupou, 14 Kotaro Matsushima, 13 Timothy Lafaele, 12 Ryoto Nakamura, 11 Kenki Fukuoka, 10 Yu Tamura, 9 Kaito Shigeno, 8 Amanaki Mafi, 7 Lappies Labuschagne (captain), 6 Kazuki Himeno, 5 Luke Thompson, 4 James Moore, 3 Asaeli Ai Valu, 2 Shota Horie, 1 Keita Inagaki

Substitutes: 16 Atsushi Sakate, 17 Shogo Miura, 18 Yusuke Kizu, 19 Wimpie van der Walt, 20 Michael Leitch, 21 Yutaka Nagare, 22 Rikiya Matsuda, 23 Romano Lava Lemeki

Fiji

15 Alivereti Veitokani, 14 Filipo Nakosi, 13 Waisea Nayacalevu, 12 Levani Botia, 11 Patrick Osbourne, 10 Ben Volavola, 9 Frank Lomani, 8 Viliame Mata, 7 Semi Kunatani, 6 Dominiko Waqaniburotu, 5 Leone Nakarawa, 4 Albert Tuisue, 3 Manasa Saulo, 2 Sam Matavesi, 1 Eroni Mawi

Substitutes: 16 Mesulame Dolokoto, 17 Peni Ravai, 18 Lee-Roy Atalifo, 19 Apisalome Ratuniyarawa, 20 Peceli Yato, 21 Henry Seniloli, 22 Jale Vatubua, 23 Josh Matavesi

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Venter: I'd be surprised to see All Blacks run away with victory NZ v Boks: 4 tasty Cake Tin matchups High-flying Jantjies united 'sulky' WP with Bok debut Bok duo start for Bulls against Pumas The Great All Blacks v Springboks Debate
The Great All Blacks v Springboks Debate Bafana Bafana climb FIFA rankings after AFCON showing NZ v Boks: 4 tasty Cake Tin matchups Venter: I'd be surprised to see All Blacks run away with victory Highlands Park stays home for Kaizer Chiefs crowd-puller

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who will win next weekend's rematch in Wellington?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 