NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Rugby chiefs trial lower tackle height to make game safer

2018-07-25 14:02
Marius Goosen (Italian Rugby)
Related Links

London - The legal height of a rugby tackle will be lowered next season during a trial aimed at cutting down on concussion and other injuries, rugby bosses announced on Wednesday.

The trial will take place in the 43-match Championship Cup competition, which is contested by clubs in English rugby's second tier.

The definition of a high tackle will be lowered from above the line of the shoulders to above the armpit line.

The move comes after the Rugby Football Union's (RFU's) surveillance report showed that 47 percent of all match injuries are associated with the tackle.

Additionally, concussion accounted for 19 percent of all injuries to the ball-carrier and 43 percent of all injuries to the tackler.

"The trial aims to assess the impact of introducing a lower tackle height in elite adult rugby on the incidence of concussion and other injuries, player behaviour in the tackle, the nature of tackles, head injury events and other game events," the RFU said in a statement.

"All data will be shared with World Rugby to be added to research collected from a similar trial in the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy," it added.

RFU professional rugby director Nigel Melville said: "We believe lowering the height of the tackle will benefit both the ball-carrier and the tackler.

"The Championship Cup provides an opportunity for us to assess the impact of lowering the height of the tackle on the elite adult game and will be a critical part of helping us develop game-wide approaches to concussion and injury reduction."

Read more on:    rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Marx stresses importance of first scrum

2018-07-25 11:01

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Wakefield hits back at Krige in open letter Naked All Blacks Sevens photo 'all for laughs' Kevin Anderson is no patriot Drop Quinny? Hold your horses! Johan Goosen harbours RWC ambitions
Johan Goosen harbours RWC ambitions Good news at last for Lions as Bok pair extend stay Kiwi ref for Lions v Waratahs semi-final Faf: 'Frustrated' Steyn will come back with a bang Disgraced Australian Smith to join Caribbean T20 league

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Kevin Anderson reflects on Wimbledon final defeat
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who will emerge victorious in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 