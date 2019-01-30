NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby's top brass planning new world league

2019-01-30 07:51
Faf de Klerk
Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk in action against England (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - World Rugby is reportedly planning the introduction of a World Rugby Nations Championship which could see two divisions in Europe and the southern hemisphere.

According to The Times of London, the sport's governing body recently held talks in Los Angeles about the proposed tournament, which would aim to start in 2022.

The event would involve the world's top 12 countries - six from Europe and six from the southern hemisphere - playing each other once a year before a playoff series and final.

Relegation could also be factored in, which means there will be two divisions in Europe and two in the southern hemisphere. The team that finishes bottom of the top-tier group of six would contest a playoff against the winner of the second tier.

The Six Nations would then act as the European top tier, while Japan and Fiji would join an expanded Rugby Championship, with the southern hemisphere second division comprising six teams from the Pacific Nations Cup and the Americas Championship.

The report added that the event would not be held in a Rugby World Cup year, while a truncated event would be staged in years when the British and Irish Lions are touring.

Read the full story at thetimes.co.uk

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

