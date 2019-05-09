Rasta deserved World Cup ticket - Freek Burger

Cape Town - Former top referee Freek Burger says South Africa's Rasta Rasivhenge can count himself unlucky not to go to the Rugby World Cup.



"My personal opinion is that Rasta drew the short end of the straw. He is the unluckiest," Burger told Netwerk24.



Burger was speaking after World Rugby earlier this week announced the squad of 23 match officials selected to take charge of the 48 matches at the showpiece event in Japan, which runs from September 20-November 2.



Jaco Peyper is the only South African of the 12 referees picked, while Marius Jonker is one of the four television match officials (TMOs).



"Rasta is one of the most consistent referees and in my view has not yet ruined a match. He has a very good on-field personality and has good understanding with the players. I can't find fault with him," Burger said.



Burger added that South Africa's Marius van der Westhuizen and New Zealand's Glen Jackson could also count themselves somewhat unlucky at missing the global showpiece.



The 75-year-old also confirmed that he'll fulfil a role behind the scenes during the World Cup. He will be a citing commissioner for a third time on a row at a World Cup.

World Rugby's match officials for the 2019 Rugby World Cup:

Referees (12)

Wayne Barnes (England), Luke Pearce (England), Jérôme Garcès (France), Romain Poite (France), Pascal Gaüzère (France), Mathieu Raynal (France), Nigel Owens (Wales), Jaco Peyper (South Africa), Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand), Paul Williams (New Zealand), Nic Berry (Australia), Angus Gardner (Australia)



Assistant referees (7)

Matthew Carley (England, reserve referee), Karl Dickson (England), Andrew Brace (Ireland), Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand), Federico Anselmi (Argentina), Shuhei Kubo (Japan), Alex Ruiz (France)

TMOs (4)

Graham Hughes (England), Rowan Kitt (England), Ben Skeen (New Zealand), Marius Jonker (South Africa)