NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Rassie on Jantjies drop: ‘We learnt lessons from England loss’

2018-12-03 10:08
Elton Jantjies
Elton Jantjies (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Rassie Erasmus says Elton Jantjies' winning drop goal against the Barbarians came after a lesson they had learnt from the Springboks' year-end tour to Europe.

The Springbok mentor coached the Barbarians to a 38-35 come-from-behind win over Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday, a game that was decided by a late drop goal from replacement flyhalf Jantjies.

Erasmus said it was a lesson they had learnt from the narrows 12-11 loss to England at the same ground last month.

"We didn't do it in the Test against England. We put the ball through 20 phases and could have tried a drop goal. There was an opportunity to do but we didn't. The guys learnt from it and took the opportunity (against the Barbarians on Saturday)," Erasmus said, as quoted by Netwerk24.

It was a remarkable comeback from the Barbarians, who has 13 Springboks in their match-day squad.

Los Pumas had led 28-7 at one stage during the first half.

ALSO READ: Lood’s late-season message to Boks

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Cycling fraternity shocked by death of veteran commentator WATCH: 'Crazy' Lood de Jager leads Barbarians in song Muir wanted Bosch, not Du Preez, at No 10 for Sharks Rassie on Jantjies drop: ‘We learnt lessons from England loss’ Matfield closing in on Bulls head coach job
Blue Bulls confirm appointment of new CEO Bulls confirm signing of Schalk Brits Sharks welcome new attack coach to Durban IOC halts planning for boxing at 2020 Olympics SA Rugby wishes Drotske a speedy recovery

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Following the conclusion of the various end of year tours to Europe, who is your favourite for the 2019 Rugby World Cup title?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 