Rassie on Jantjies drop: ‘We learnt lessons from England loss’

Cape Town - Rassie Erasmus says Elton Jantjies' winning drop goal against the Barbarians came after a lesson they had learnt from the Springboks' year-end tour to Europe.

The Springbok mentor coached the Barbarians to a 38-35 come-from-behind win over Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday, a game that was decided by a late drop goal from replacement flyhalf Jantjies.

Erasmus said it was a lesson they had learnt from the narrows 12-11 loss to England at the same ground last month.

"We didn't do it in the Test against England. We put the ball through 20 phases and could have tried a drop goal. There was an opportunity to do but we didn't. The guys learnt from it and took the opportunity (against the Barbarians on Saturday)," Erasmus said, as quoted by Netwerk24.

It was a remarkable comeback from the Barbarians, who has 13 Springboks in their match-day squad.

Los Pumas had led 28-7 at one stage during the first half.

