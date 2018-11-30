NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Rassie: I'd be stupid to try and 'over-coach'

2018-11-30 06:49
Rassie Erasmus
Rassie Erasmus (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Barbarians coach Rassie Erasmus hopes Saturday’s match against Argentina at Twickenham will provide his players with the platform to express their individual skills.

The Springbok mentor, who picked 13 South Africans in his match-day squad, said it was not easy to prepare the team in one week but he believes there is enough talent within the squad to be competitive.

“It’s tough to get the structure going in one week, but we know the open play will work with the amount of talent we have here. It would be stupid to try and over-coach with silly sessions. I think every player here has got some X-factor, something that is his point of difference.

“I would like to see that come out, we will have a basic structure that will just allow them to try and do that. But while saying that, winning your scrum, getting your lineouts, getting your kick-offs... that’s vital if you want to perform against a team like Argentina,” Erasmus said.

New Zealand prop Wyatt Crockett was made captain and Erasmus said he did not have to think long before making the decision.

“We just took the oldest guy and said, ‘you’re the captain’. He’s been a great player and he’s finishing up and he’s not only done so much for New Zealand rugby, but also world rugby,” Erasmus said of the 35-year-old Crockett.

Saturday’s match is scheduled for 16:30 (SA time).

Teams:

Barbarians  

15 Jack Debreczeni (Chiefs), 14 Tommaso Benvenuti (Benetton & Italy), 13 Tom English (Rebels & Australia), 12 Damian de Allende (Stormers & South Africa), 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi (Lions & South Africa), 10 Handre Pollard (Bulls & South Africa), 9 Leon Fukofuka (Auckland & Tonga), 8 Juan Manuel Leguizamon (Jaguares & Argentina), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers & South Africa)6 Siya Kolisi (Stormers & South Africa)5 Lood de Jager (Bulls & South Africa), 4 Luke Jones (Bordeaux Begles & Australia), 3 Trevor Nyakane (Bulls & South Africa)2 Schalk Brits (South Africa), 1 Wyatt Crockett (Crusaders & New Zealand, captain)

Substitutes: 16 Steven Kitshoff (Stormers & South Africa), 17 Malcolm Marx (Lions & South Africa), 18 Anton Peikrishvili (Cardiff Blues & Georgia), 19 Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Stormers & South Africa), 20 Jordan Taufua (Crusaders), 21 Frank Lomani (Rebels & Fiji), 22 Jesse Kriel (Bulls & South Africa), 23 Elton Jantjies (Lions & South Africa)


Argentina

15 Juan Cruz Mallia, 14 Sebastian Cancelliere, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Bautista Ezcurra, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 9 Martin Landajo, 8 Rodrigo Bruni, 7 Tomas Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera (captain), 5 Matias Alemanno, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Santiago Medrano, 2 Julian Montoya, 1  Juan Pablo Zeiss.

Substitutes: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Lucio Sordoni, 19 Tomas Lavanini, 20 Santiago Grondova, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 23 Santiago Carreras

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Brendan Venter: Boks worse in 2018 than in 2017 Australia hang up on Jake after Wallabies coach bid Waratahs closing in on giant South African lock Schalk Brits opens up on failed Stormers move Botha, Stander have put differences aside
WP Rugby cleared: No discrimination against Treu Bafana up 1 spot in latest FIFA rankings Rassie lies fifth of seven … but there’s hope Markram, Ngidi named in SA Cricket Annual’s top 5 Mostert, Gloucester still waiting for World Rugby 'thumbs up'

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Following the conclusion of the various end of year tours to Europe, who is your favourite for the 2019 Rugby World Cup title?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 