NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Pressure on former Bok coach Meyer as Stade Francais lose again

2019-10-05 21:58
Heyneke Meyer (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Paris - Pressure piled on Stade Francais' South African head coach Heyneke Meyer on Saturday after a fifth defeat of the season, 46-16 to Castres, left them bottom of the French Top 14 table.

Meyer, who led the Springboks to the 2015 Rugby World Cup semi-final, has overseen a dour start to the campaign in his second year in charge of the club backed by German billionaire Hans-Peter Wild.

Local media, including newspaper Le Parisien, reported his position at Stade Jean-Bouin would be under threat with further defeats.

The Parisians' flyhalf Morne Steyn and Castres counterpart Julien Dumora both slotted penalties within the first 15 minutes.

Steyn added a second before Thomas Comebezou crossed for the hosts' first of four tries of proceedings.

The former South Africa international then slotted his third penalty before the floodgates at Stade Pierre-Fabre opened after half an hour.

Dumora added 10 points with a converted try and another three-pointer for a 20-9 lead at the break.

Two further touchdowns followed in the second-half with Geoffrey Palis and Kevin Gimeno crossing as Rory Kockott, Ludo Radosavljevic and Dumora all adding to Meyer's worries from the boot.

Stade Francais' Ruan Combrinck, signed by Meyer in the summer, claimed a late consolation try.

Read more on:    stade francais  |  heyneke meyer  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mapimpi explains celebration 'snub' as video goes viral Tragedy and injury for All Blacks lock Retallick Bok ratings: Kolbe's wowing the world! England made to work in downing 14-man Argentina Hall of shame | 2019 World Cup on track for red card record
Springboks dish out rugby lesson to ill-disciplined Italy OPINION: The sorry state of Nelson Mandela Challenge Proteas fight back in India Test as Kohli gets selfie shock Schalk Burger chats to Sport24 Solskjaer to get £100m kitty for January transfer window

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 5 - 'Etzebeth saga won't disrupt Boks'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see start at fullback for the Springboks in the knockout RWC matches?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 