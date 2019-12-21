NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Pollard upbeat despite disappointing Top 14 debut

2019-12-21 22:23
Handre Pollard
Handre Pollard (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard remains upbeat despite a disappointing Top 14 debut for French club Montpellier on Saturday.

Pollard, who had been sidelined with a facial injury since lifting the Webb Ellis trophy on November 2, missed two penalties and a conversion as his side lost 29-25 against Racing 92 in Paris.

"I'm always disappointed whenever I miss a kick, there were a couple of tough ones in there. I expect from myself to kick those over," he said, as quoted by AFP.

"It's something I pride myself on, it's not good enough but I'm positive going forward."

Pollard also took to Instagram after the game, posting: "Not the result we wanted, but was great to finally make my debut for @mhr_officiel work to be done but super excited for what's ahead."

Pollard was a key cog in South Africa's victorious World Cup campaign and kicked 22 points in the final as the Springboks beat England 32-12 in Yokohama.

Prior to heading for France, he had been on the Bulls' books since 2013.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

