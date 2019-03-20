NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PICS: Bryan Habana graduates from business school!

2019-03-20 11:58
Bryan Habana (Twitter)
Bryan Habana (Twitter)
Cape Town - Former Springbok win Bryan Habana has prepared for life after rugby by graduating from the Toulouse Business School.

The 35-year-old, who retired from rugby last year, posted a picture to his Twitter page holding his newly-acquired diploma at a graduation ceremony. 

"The sense of accomplishment tonight during our graduation was incredibly special," Habana then posted on his Facebook page.

"(Thank you) To my amazing wife who supported and constantly motivated me, but also kept the house in order and our kids entertained, bathed and fed while I was busy!

"I definitely regret not finishing my studies back at Rand Afrikaans University (now University of Johannesburg) all those years ago and even though this diploma is not quite a BSc IT degree, I am thankful that I committed myself to seeing this course through."

Habana, who finished his career at French club Toulon, is South Africa's all-time leading try scorer in Test rugby, scoring 67 tries in 124 Tests for the Springboks between 2004 and 2016. 

Read more on:    springboks  |  bryan habana  |  rugby

 

