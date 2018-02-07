NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Peter de Villiers named Zimbabwe coach

2018-02-07 10:04
Peter de Villiers (File)
Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has been unveiled as the new head coach of the Zimbabwe national team.

De Villiers, who described the appointment as the "greatest day of my life", will be assisted by Brendon Dawson.

De Villiers was previously involved with the country’s Under-20 team.

De Villiers' immediate task will be to attempt to help Zimbabwe to qualify for next year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Zimbabwe are likely to face stiff competition from Namibia in their hopes of qualifying. Should they do so however, they face a daunting prospect at the tournament itself, with the 'Africa 1' team - whoever it may be - drawn in the same pool at defending champions, the All Blacks, the Springboks and Italy.

De Villiers coached the Springboks between 2008 and 2011 and was the director of rugby at the University of the Western Cape between 2012 and 2015.

During his tenure as Springbok coach, De Villiers won five out of 11 Tests against the All Blacks - a better record than most Bok coaches in recent times.

Other notable achievements for De Villiers as Bok coach was a Tri-Nations win in 2009, as well as a series win over the British and Irish Lions that same year.

