Paarl Boys' High respond to accusations of player poaching

Cape Town - Paarl Boys' High have responded to accusations from several other schools that they have been guilty of player poaching.

According to an article on the schoolboyrugby.co.za website, SACS and Wynberg from Cape Town are the latest two schools to express concern over players moving from Cape Town to Paarl.

Framesby from Port Elizabeth and Jeppe from Johannesburg, the report adds, are also unhappy with the way recruitment is done.

The report includes an official statement from Paarl Boys' High, who say that they plan to engage with all schools who are concerned in an effort to mend relationships.

"Paarl Boys’ High would like to set the record straight," the statement read.

"As we also often lose talent to neighbouring and competing schools, we do understand the emotion behind this. However, we prefer not to complain when this happens.

"As Paarl Boys' High worked very hard over the years to establish high discipline, academic, sports and creative art standards we do understand if learners and their parents might consider us an option – sometimes a delayed option – for their studies.

"We have already approached the principals of Wynberg and SACS to clarify any misunderstandings or misperceptions.

"Just to confirm our position with regard to the World Schools Festival. As initiators of this successful rugby festival, we had the option to host again this year, but decided to rather let our initiative travel."