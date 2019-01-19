CONFIRMED: Pat Lambie retires from rugby

Cape Town - Former Springbok Pat Lambie has confirmed that he has retired from professional rugby at the age of 28.

The news was confirmed on the Racing 92 official website on Saturday in a statement from club president Jacky Lorenzetti.

A series of head injuries and the resulting medical advice has left the fullback and flyhalf with no choice but to cut his career short.

He played 56 Test matches for the Boks and his last appearance for the national side came in a 27-13 defeat against Wales in Cardiff in November 2016.

It was in June of that year when Lambie had his first serious head injury when he was knocked out cold by CJ Stander at Newlands in Allister Coetzee's first match as Springbok coach.

Lambie then suffered another head injury when he collided with team-mate Rhyno Smith while on Sharks duty against the Kings in Super Rugby in May, 2017.

A fractured eye socket playing for Racing 92 in their Top 14 match against Oyonnax was next, followed by a season-ending knee injury last year.