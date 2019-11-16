NZ rugby player banned for life after punching ref

Cape Town - A New Zealand club rugby player has been banned for life after punching a referee during a match.

According to the New Zealand Herald, 28-year-old Vaea Uelese was playing for South Otago side Crescent against Strath Taieri on July 27 when he was sent off by referee Brandon Hale.

Shortly after the game, the player was charged with assault but walked away without being convicted.



The Otago Rugby Football Union confirmed on Friday that Uelese would not play rugby in New Zealand again.

However, the Dunedin District Court confirmed that Uelese will be allowed to be involved in administration, officiating or coaching after the end of the 2020 season.

This was partly due to a reconciliation process Uelese had with referee Hale, who told the Kiwi publication he has forgiven the player.