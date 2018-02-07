NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

No rugby on SABC radio in 2018?

2018-02-07 09:50
Lions celebrate (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Rugby fans without access to DStv will likely have to attend matches if they are to experience the game 'live' in 2018.

According to Netwerk24, there is a chance that the SABC will not air rugby matches via their radio stations this year.

The Afrikaans website is in possession of an e-mail in which SABC sport’s head of marketing, Orapeleng Lebethe, informed employees that they did not attain broadcast rights to air Super Rugby and Currie Cup matches on Radio 2000 and RSG.

The radio broadcast rights have to be bought from pay-channel SuperSport.

SuperSport’s spokesperson, Clinton van der Berg, told Sport24 on Wednesday that they have no problem making the broadcast rights available to the SABC.

"We have been pleased to sub-license both Currie Cup and Super Rugby radio rights to the SABC for many years. We again made these rights available to the SABC for 2018," Van der Berg said.

But Van der Berg confirmed that the SABC informed them that its board first needed to approve the budget.

"(The SABC) is unable to make a definite commitment at this stage regarding Super Rugby. We are awaiting a final response from the SABC. We have not heard from the SABC regarding Currie Cup radio rights. We have no idea what the SABC’s plans are," Van der Berg added.

The 2018 Super Rugby season starts on Saturday, February 17 when the South African Conference kicks off with the Stormers hosting the Jaguares in Cape Town at 15:05.

Later that same day, the Lions, runners-up the last two years, host the Sharks in Johannesburg (17:15), while Bulls have a bye.

SA Rugby is yet to announce the fixture list for the 2018 Currie Cup.

supersport  |  sabc  |  rugby
WP official to hear fate after racial incident

2018-02-07 08:30

