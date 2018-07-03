NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

No money, Div's Zimbabwe sleep on the streets

2018-07-03 10:16
Peter de Villiers (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Zimbabwe’s national rugby team have been forced to sleep on the streets of Tunisia as they prepare for their match this weekend.

The Zimbabweans, who lost 45-36 to Kenya in a Rugby World Cup qualifier last weekend, are in the north African country this week where they will be looking to get their qualifying campaign back on track.

However, their preparation for the match has been hampered, allegedly as a result of appalling accommodation and a lack of funds.

Images have surfaced on social media (see below) of the team, coached by former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers, lying and sleeping on the streets.

Other reports indicated that they were held up at the airport for hours when authorities took their passports after they were unable to pay a visa fee.

One of the Zimbabwe players, flank Takudzwa Mandiwanza, told Zimbabwean radio station Capitalk FM that the tour has been a “shambles”.

“We have not been paid our daily allowances for our duration in Kenya, including our match fees that we did not receive. Now we’re in Tunisia, we were detained at the airport for close to six hours, with no allowances given to us.”

He added that De Villiers had bought the players sandwiches and drinks out of his own pocket.

“We’d be hungry right now. The situation is very frustrating and disheartening."

Read more on:    zimbabwe  |  peter de villiers  |  rugby
