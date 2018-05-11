No evidence in K-word rugby drama, club claims

Cape Town - Roodepoort Rugby Club has released a statement regarding the alleged racist attack involving their players in a club match against Wanderers last month.

The incident occurred during an under-21 match between the two Johannesburg clubs on Wednesday, April 25.

READ: Wanderers Rugby Club responds to alleged K-word slurs

Wanderers released a statement claiming that racial and verbal abuse was directed towards their players by Roodepoort spectators and players.

Wanderers also claimed that Roodepoort players used the K-word towards black players in their team.

The matter is currently being investigated by the Golden Lions Rugby Union’s disciplinary committee, but Roodepoort released a statement of their own on Friday.



Roodepoort said they conducted an internal investigation which could not verify any of the claims made by Wanderers.

The club added that they would wait on the outcome of the disciplinary hearing before making further comment.

The statement released by Roodepoort read:

Roodepoort Rugby Club (RRC) has completed an internal investigation regarding the incident that took place on Wednesday 25 April 2018 during the match between RRC U21 and Wanderers U21.



The club has conducted a preliminary investigation internally and have not been able to verify the claims made by Wanderers.



Wanderers have also not been able to supply us with any evidence to prove their statements. As it stands it is all conjecture and hearsay until all claims that have been made are proven or disproved by the current investigation of the Golden Lions Rugby Union (GLRU) Disciplinary Committee.

We have been informed by the GLRU that the committee has started its work and will be calling witnesses in the next few weeks. As previously stated we are taking our lead from the GLRU and would appreciate it if a more balanced statement or article could be published indicating that it is all hearsay and that as yet no evidence of wrongdoing by Roodepoort players has been proven.



The management team at Roodepoort Rugby Club await the outcome of the GLRU Disciplinary Committee and will abide by the Committee’s ruling.

ALSO READ: Lions Rugby promises 'severe punishment' for racism