Rugby

Naka still in a lot of pain - wife

2018-12-05 08:28
Naka Drotske (Gallo)
Cape Town - Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotske still has a lot of pain and discomfort, his wife Marzanne Drotske has said.

Drotske underwent a successful operation to his right arm on Monday, the second operation since he was shot in a house robbery last Thursday.

“He has not even started processing the emotional side of the incident,” Marzanne told Netwerk24 on Tuesday.

Drotske was left in a critical condition when three armed men attacked him and his family at his brother's smallholding just outside Pretoria.

He was shot in the chest, abdomen and arm, before being rushed to a Pretoria hospital where he underwent emergency surgery to his abdomen.

Marzanne earlier said doctors had to remove "lots of small fragments of bone" in Monday’s second operation, which took four hours.

She added that one of the bullets "literally went through his shock bone ('funny bone')".

Drotske won 26 Test caps between 1993 and 1999 and played one game during South Africa's home Rugby World Cup victory in 1995. He also played for London Irish from 2001-2003.

After retiring he coached Super Rugby side the Cheetahs before quitting rugby in 2015 to pursue business interests.

Meanwhile Os du Randt, a former Springbok prop and Drotske's business partner, was present at the time of the robbery.

Du Randt emerged unscathed and drove his friend to the hospital in time for doctors to save his life.

The former prop said on Facebook that Drotske's recovery was "like a miracle" and that he could go home by Friday.

