Rugby

Naka shooting: Os du Randt asked to safeguard bullets

2018-12-10 10:46
Os du Randt (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The investigation into the frightening shooting of former Springbok hooker Naka Drotske has taken a comical turn, with police reportedly asking Os du Randt via a WhatsApp message to preserve evidence.

Du Randt, a former Springbok team-mate of Drotske's, was present when the latter was shot three times by intruders at his brother’s smallholding outside Pretoria late last month.

Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that the South African Police Service (SAPS) allegedly failed to preserve the bullets after they were removed from Drotske’s body, and instead sent a text message to Du Randt in which he was asked to safeguard the bullets because they might be used as evidence.

Drotske’s brother, Tinus, also revealed that the police only contacted him eight days after the incident to ask what clothes his brother was wearing because "it doesn’t play a prominent role" in the investigation.

Tinus has refuted the claim, saying he believes the intruders' DNA may have been left on Naka’s clothes because of their physical altercation.

General major Andre Wiese, the Tshwane-East station commander, insisted they were making progress with the investigation after following up on several leads.

Two suspects were taken in for questioning shortly after the attack, but later released.

Drotske, who was shot in the chest, abdomen and arm, underwent two successful operations and has since returned home to Bloemfontein.

ALSO READ: Naka's arm looks like Robocop inside - brother

Read more on:    naka drotske  |  os du randt  |  rugby

 

