Rugby

Naas Botha's brother dies of cancer

2018-02-12 16:11
Cape Town - Former Blue Bulls and Springbok wing, Darius Botha, brother of legendary Springbok flyhalf, Naas Botha has died.

He was 62.

Botha, a church minister, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in February 2014 and underwent surgery to parts of his stomach to remove it.

In November 2017, however, it was reported that the cancer had returned.

Botha played one Test for the Springboks, against the All Blacks in Christchurch in 1981. 

This was the first in a three match series which ended with the famous 'Flour Bomb' encounter in Auckland. 

WATCH: Remembering the 'flour-bomb Test'

He also played in five Currie Cup finals for the Blue Bulls. 

Read more on:    blue bulls  |  springboks  |  darius botha  |  naas botha  |  rugby
Ireland's Henshaw out of Six Nations

2018-02-12 17:58

