Rugby

Naas Botha hard at work in India

2019-08-05 14:20
Naas Botha
Naas Botha (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Legendary former Springbok flyhalf Naas Botha has been hard at work as head coach of India's men's and women's Test teams in recent months.

Botha has not been a regular pundit for SuperSport in 2019 as his job in India has kept him busy.

Speaking of the challenges facing his teams, Botha told the BitMedia website: "The most important thing for us is to find out the strengths and weaknesses of the players, inculcate a positive attitude and ensure that players love the sport and love going into training each day. I think we’re achieving that."

India's men's team lost 74-17 to China on June 26 before beating Indonesia 42-12 three days later.
In Botha's first game in charge, Indian the women's side beat Singapore 21-19.

Botha, 61, who played 28 Tests for the Springboks, started his role on April 1.

Botha was a regular in-studio pundit for SuperSport in recent years but was embroiled in a controversy last year when former Bok wing Ashwin Willemse claimed that he had been "undermined" and "patronised" by Botha and Nick Mallett.

A subsequent investigation however cleared Botha and Mallett of any wrongdoing.

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
