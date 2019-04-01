NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Naas accepts short-term India coaching job

2019-04-01 10:29
Naas Botha (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former Springbok flyhalf and current SuperSport analyst, Naas Botha, has accepted a short-term appointment as head coach of India’s national team, according to the official India Rugby website.

Botha is helping India to prepare for the third division Asia Rugby Championship in Indonesia in late June where India have been grouped with the hosts and China.

India are 82nd in the current World Rugby rankings.

Despite a population in the region of 1.37 billion, the India Rugby website states there are only 5 795 registered rugby players - 3 858 men and 1 936 women - who play rugby in the country.

Joining Botha on the coaching staff will be Jannie Brooks and Chris Buitendach.

Brooks is a former Currie Cup winner with the Blue Bulls and has 24 years of experience in rugby conditioning, while Buitendach has had spells as an assistant coach at the Bulls, Blue Bulls and Pumas, to name but a few.

According to Rapport newspaper, the job is not expected to impact on Botha’s SuperSport role.

Botha, 61, who played 28 Tests for the Springboks, starts his role on April 1.

Naas

Read more on:    india  |  naas botha  |  rugby

 

