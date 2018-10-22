NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Mitre 10 final tickets FREE, Currie Cup up to R350

2018-10-22 12:27
WP fans (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - While spectators at Saturday's Currie Cup final at Newlands will have to fork out up to R350 for a seat, those watching New Zealand's equivalent, the Mitre 10 decider at Eden Park, can do so for free.

In an unprecedented move, entry to the Auckland v Canterbury provincial final in Auckland next Saturday will be without cost.

The Mitre 10 Cup Premiership match, which is scheduled for the earlier-than-usual starting time of 16:05 due to the All Blacks v Australia Bledisloe Cup clash in Yokohama at 19:00, is hoped to attract a big crowd.

Auckland made the final after beating Wellington 38-17 in their semi-final, while Canterbury got there by edging Tasman 21-16.

In a statement, Auckland Rugby (AR) said that allowing the supporters of rugby in Auckland to enjoy such a spectacle without any obstacles was unprecedented, and one AR and Eden Park felt is worthy of celebration.

"Our supporters have backed us through thick and thin. This is a chance to celebrate our fans and we're looking forward to enjoying with them an experience to support finals rugby," said Auckland Rugby CEO Jarrod Bear.

Auckland are looking for their first provincial title since 2007, while Canterbury have won nine titles in the tournament's 12-year history, and, crucially perhaps, have never lost a final.

Meanwhile, the Western Province Rugby Union (WPRU) on Monday confirmed that tickets for Saturday's Currie Cup final between Western Province and the Sharks will go on sale on Tuesday.

Standing room tickets will set fans back R100, while seats are on offer from R150 to R350.

Scholar's tickets for those under-18 cost R30.

