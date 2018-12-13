'Massive bleeding' sees Drotske rushed back to hospital

Cape Town - Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotske’s condition has been stabilised, but he remains critical.

Barbara Steenkamp, a spokesperson for Mediclinic Bloemfontein, confirmed to Netwerk24 that Drotske was admitted to the hospital at 23:00 on Tuesday night after his condition had taken a dramatic turn for the worse.

Drotske, 47, underwent two successful operations since a shooting incident at his brother’s smallholding outside Pretoria late last month. He was shot in the chest, abdomen and arm.

Drotske’s wife Marzanne Drotske earlier said that her husband was recovering "fantastically well", but his condition then deteriorated on Tuesday.

In a statement released, Steenkamp said: "He had massive intestinal bleeding that led to hypovolemic shock. He is getting blood now. He has acute respiratory distress syndrome with a lung infection for which he is being sedated and ventilated. Various organs have been affected.”

While acknowledging that doctors were able to stabilise Drotske’s condition, Steenkamp added that "it’s not to say that conditions will remain that way".

On Wednesday afternoon, Drotske's cousin Steven wrote on Facebook: "Please pray for Naka Drotske, he is fighting for his life, in critical condition in ICU. I truly believe our Heavenly Father has got some bigger plans for him and his future."

Drotske won 26 Test caps between 1993 and 1999 and played one game during South Africa's home Rugby World Cup victory in 1995. He also played for London Irish from 2001-2003.

After retiring he coached Super Rugby side the Cheetahs before quitting rugby in 2015 to pursue business interests.

