Rugby

LIVE: BrightRock Players Choice Awards

2018-12-11 16:00
19:11
Welcome to our live coverage of the first ever BrightRock Players Choice Awards in Johannesburg ....
18:45
05 Dec 12:55

CO-HOST SIV NGESI
05 Dec 12:54

ALL THE CATEGORIES AND NOMINEES

Defender of the year

1. Franco Mostert
2. Pieter-Steph du Toit
3. Siya Kolisi
4. Werner Kok

Forward Player of the year

1. Kwagga Smith
2. Malcolm Marx
3. Pieter-Steph du Toit
4. Siya Kolisi

Backline Player of the year

1. Aphiwe Dyantyi
2. Damian Willemse
3. Lukhanyo Am
4. Zenay Jordaan (Women's 7s)

Best off the bench

1. Akker van der Merwe
2. Marnus Schoeman
3. Steven Kitshoff
4. Zain Davids

The #LoveChange Award (For the most-improved player over the past year - a true change agent on his way up)

1. Aphiwe Dyantyi
2. Damian Willemse
3. Lukhanyo Am
4. Selvyn Davids

The Fans' Choice Award (as voted by the fans)

1. Werner Kok
2. Damian Willemse
3. Hacjivah Dayimani
4. Warrick Gelant

The Players' Player of the Year (the flagship award of the evening for the player selected as the best player of the year, as chosen by his peers)

1. Aphiwe Dyantyi
2. Kwagga Smith
3. Malcolm Marx
4. Siya Kolisi
05 Dec 12:50

TOP AWARD

This year's flagship award will again be the coveted Players' Player of the Year award, won last year by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi who is in the running for it again this year - along with Aphiwe Dyantyi, Kwagga Smith and Malcolm Marx.
05 Dec 12:49

ABOUT THE AWARDS

The awards - held by the players, for the players - are the only of their kind in South Africa and sees professional rugby players from SA's 14 unions vote for their top players across six awards categories.

The seventh is a Fans' Choice category where SA rugby fans vote.
05 Dec 12:48

WELCOME!

Welcome to LIVE streaming coverage of the 2018 BrightRock Players Choice Awards exclusive to Sport24!

The show is due to start at 19:30.
 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 