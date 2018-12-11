LIVE: BrightRock Players Choice Awards

ALL THE CATEGORIES AND NOMINEES
Defender of the year
1. Franco Mostert
2. Pieter-Steph du Toit
3. Siya Kolisi
4. Werner Kok
Forward Player of the year
1. Kwagga Smith
2. Malcolm Marx
3. Pieter-Steph du Toit
4. Siya Kolisi
Backline Player of the year
1. Aphiwe Dyantyi
2. Damian Willemse
3. Lukhanyo Am
4. Zenay Jordaan (Women's 7s)
Best off the bench
1. Akker van der Merwe
2. Marnus Schoeman
3. Steven Kitshoff
4. Zain Davids
The #LoveChange Award (For the most-improved player over the past year - a true change agent on his way up)
1. Aphiwe Dyantyi
2. Damian Willemse
3. Lukhanyo Am
4. Selvyn Davids
The Fans' Choice Award (as voted by the fans)
1. Werner Kok
2. Damian Willemse
3. Hacjivah Dayimani
4. Warrick Gelant
The Players' Player of the Year (the flagship award of the evening for the player selected as the best player of the year, as chosen by his peers)
1. Aphiwe Dyantyi
2. Kwagga Smith
3. Malcolm Marx
4. Siya Kolisi