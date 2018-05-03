Lions Rugby promises 'severe punishment' for racism

Cape
Town - Johannesburg-based Roodepoort
Rugby Club faces "severe punishment" if a Golden
Lions Rugby Union (GLRU) disciplinary committee finds that players launched
racist attacks towards members of the Wanderers Rugby Club U-21 side last
week.
In another nasty, yet familiar
story of race wars in South Africa, reports surfaced earlier this week of an
alleged incident that took place in a club match between the sides last
week.
According to Wanderers, members
of the Roodepoort side as well as supporters engaged in racist dialogue -
including the use of the word 'k*****' - before things became physical and a
fight broke out between the players.
The incident is currently under
investigation with the GLRU, and the union's president Kevin de Klerk told Sport24 on
Thursday that it could take "anywhere from a couple of days to a couple of
weeks" to be concluded.
De Klerk slammed the incident and
highlighted its seriousness before ensuring that, if Roodepoort was found
guilty, there would be grave consequences.
"We've urged both parties to
submit all the information that they have so that the DC can arrive at an
accurate conclusion," De Klerk said.
"It is immensely stressing.
I've been the president for the last nine years and we've had two such incidents
during that period, which were dealt with very swiftly.
"Our record doesn't show
that this occurs on a serial basis. It's an isolated incident.
"Our policy at Lions Rugby
is a total zero tolerance on racism. It's part of the documents that affiliated
members, like the clubs, sign. There will be severe, severe punishment for such
actions."
De Klerk added that the clubs
themselves needed to take responsibility in preventing such incidents from
taking place.
"It's not on and it's not
part of our business," he said.
"We are in the face of the
people all the time saying that we do not tolerate racism, but it is up to the
clubs as well to ensure that these things do not take place.
"I struggle to grasp that,
in these times, people can still be involved in such activity."