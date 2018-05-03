NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Lions Rugby promises 'severe punishment' for racism

2018-05-03 12:01
Kevin de Klerk (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard

Cape Town - Johannesburg-based Roodepoort Rugby Club faces "severe punishment" if a Golden Lions Rugby Union (GLRU) disciplinary committee finds that players launched racist attacks towards members of the Wanderers Rugby Club U-21 side last week. 

In another nasty, yet familiar story of race wars in South Africa, reports surfaced earlier this week of an alleged incident that took place in a club match between the sides last week. 

According to Wanderers, members of the Roodepoort side as well as supporters engaged in racist dialogue - including the use of the word 'k*****' - before things became physical and a fight broke out between the players. 

The incident is currently under investigation with the GLRU, and the union's president Kevin de Klerk told Sport24 on Thursday that it could take "anywhere from a couple of days to a couple of weeks" to be concluded. 

De Klerk slammed the incident and highlighted its seriousness before ensuring that, if Roodepoort was found guilty, there would be grave consequences. 

"We've urged both parties to submit all the information that they have so that the DC can arrive at an accurate conclusion," De Klerk said.

"It is immensely stressing. I've been the president for the last nine years and we've had two such incidents during that period, which were dealt with very swiftly.

"Our record doesn't show that this occurs on a serial basis. It's an isolated incident.

"Our policy at Lions Rugby is a total zero tolerance on racism. It's part of the documents that affiliated members, like the clubs, sign. There will be severe, severe punishment for such actions."

De Klerk added that the clubs themselves needed to take responsibility in preventing such incidents from taking place.

"It's not on and it's not part of our business," he said.

"We are in the face of the people all the time saying that we do not tolerate racism, but it is up to the clubs as well to ensure that these things do not take place.

"I struggle to grasp that, in these times, people can still be involved in such activity."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Ray of light: Bok prop stocks swell

42 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
White: SA rugby would benefit from player draft 'All Black fan' re-hired in Griquas coaching job Super Rugby: Weekend teams Thai 'dwarf giant' Wanheng equals Mayweather's 50-0 record Bulls change No 9 for crucial Stormers clash
Cheetahs coach: PRO14 on similar level to Super Rugby Lions grapple big weight of history 'All Black fan' re-hired in Griquas coaching job How Grace's new baby reignited Schwartzel's game De Gea named Man United Player of the Year

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who would you like to see start in the No 10 jersey for the Springboks in the first Test against England in June?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 