NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Lions name Warren Gatland as coach for 2021 SA tour

2019-06-12 12:14
Warren Gatland (Getty)
Related Links

London - Warren Gatland was officially unveiled as the British and Irish Lions head coach for the 2021 tour to South Africa on Wednesday.

Gatland will relinquish his role as Wales boss after the World Cup in Japan later this year and will start his official Lions duties in August 2020.

The 55-year-old will lead the Lions for the third consecutive tour, after winning the 2013 series in Australia and drawing with New Zealand in 2017. He was assistant to Ian McGeechan in South Africa in 2009.

"I'm hugely honoured and delighted to lead the Lions again," said Gatland. "It is exciting and a great challenge to coach the best players from the four Home Nations.

"The Lions rightly have a truly special place in the game and I jumped at the chance to be involved again when I was approached about the role. South Africa is a special place to play rugby."

He added: "Having toured there in 2009 I know the scale of the task ahead of us - playing in South Africa presents a number of unique challenges such as playing at altitude, while the Boks will always be physical, aggressive and highly motivated.

"History tells you it's a tough place to tour but I am 100 percent confident that we can go there and win. I would not be here if I thought differently."

Gatland's long-term future remains unclear but he will first bid to leave Wales on a high at the World Cup.

Gatland now has the chance to become the first Lions head coach to remain unbeaten on tours to Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

"We're delighted to have got our man. Warren is a world-class coach, boasts a proven track record and knows the Lions better than anyone else currently coaching in world rugby, so naturally he was our first-choice candidate from the start of the process," said Lions managing director Ben Calveley.

"This was a unanimous decision from the Lions board and it was important that we moved swiftly and proactively to secure Warren's signature."

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Faf opens up on AB saga: We're still friends CWC 2019: Indecisive Proteas must settle on top order ICC won't change bails after World Cup wicket problems Jake White: Sell SA Rugby to the highest bidder! Benkenstein admits Proteas batsmen have been 'nervous'
Jake White: Sell SA Rugby to the highest bidder! From Hokkaido to Fukuoka, Japan's Rugby World Cup stadiums Proteas moved on quickly from AB bombshell - Faf S15: The finishing berth NOBODY wants 5 players to watch at the 119th US Open

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 