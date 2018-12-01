NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Last-gasp Jantjies drop leads BaaBaas to comeback win

2018-12-01 18:22
Rassie Erasmus
Rassie Erasmus (Getty Images)
London - The Barbarians claimed a come-from-behind 38-35 victory over Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Barbarians, who were coached by Springbok mentor Rassie Erasmus, trailed 28-7 at one stage during the first half.

Los Pumas led 28-14 at the break, before the BaaBaas hit back in the second stanza.

There were 13 Springboks in the Barbarians match-day squad and it was replacement flyhalf Elton Jantjies who emerged as the hero when he slotted a 79th-minute drop goal to seal the victory.

The Barbarians were taking on Argentina for the third time in their 128-year history. 

Los Pumas were beaten 34-22 in Cardiff in 1990 but won the 2015 rematch 49-31.

Scorers:

Barbarians

Tries: Juan Manuel Leguizamon, penalty try, Siya Kolisi, Damian de Allende, Lood de Jager

Conversions: Handre Pollard (3), Elton Jantjies

Drop goal: Jantjies

Argentina

Tries: Matias Orlando, Ramiro Moyano, Pablo Matera, Sebastian Cancelliere, Julian Montoya

Conversions: Joaquin Diaz Bonilla (5)

Teams:

Barbarians  

15 Jack Debreczeni (Chiefs), 14 Tommaso Benvenuti (Benetton & Italy), 13 Tom English (Rebels & Australia), 12 Damian de Allende (Stormers & South Africa), 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi (Lions & South Africa), 10 Handre Pollard (Bulls & South Africa), 9 Leon Fukofuka (Auckland & Tonga), 8 Juan Manuel Leguizamon (Jaguares & Argentina), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers & South Africa)6 Siya Kolisi (Stormers & South Africa)5 Lood de Jager (Bulls & South Africa), 4 Luke Jones (Bordeaux Begles & Australia), 3 Trevor Nyakane (Bulls & South Africa)2 Schalk Brits (South Africa), 1 Wyatt Crockett (Crusaders & New Zealand, captain)

Substitutes: 16 Steven Kitshoff (Stormers & South Africa), 17 Malcolm Marx (Lions & South Africa), 18 Anton Peikrishvili (Cardiff Blues & Georgia), 19 Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Stormers & South Africa), 20 Jordan Taufua (Crusaders), 21 Frank Lomani (Rebels & Fiji), 22 Jesse Kriel (Bulls & South Africa), 23 Elton Jantjies (Lions & South Africa)


Argentina

15 Juan Cruz Mallia, 14 Sebastian Cancelliere, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Bautista Ezcurra, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 9 Martin Landajo, 8 Rodrigo Bruni, 7 Tomas Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera (captain), 5 Matias Alemanno, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Santiago Medrano, 2 Julian Montoya, 1  Juan Pablo Zeiss.

Substitutes: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Lucio Sordoni, 19 Tomas Lavanini, 20 Santiago Grondova, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 23 Santiago Carreras

