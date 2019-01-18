NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Lambie set to retire due to concussion symptoms

2019-01-18 08:09
Pat Lambie (Getty)
Cape Town - Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie is reportedly set to announce his retirement from rugby.

Reports in French media suggest that Lambie is considering ending his career due to the effects of an accumulation of concussions.

The actu.fr website is reporting that Lambie is "seriously worried"  about his health while French rugby publication Midi Olympique is reporting that he could end his career "with immediate effect".

The 28-year-old spent several months on the sidelines after taking a knock to the head in a collision with Ireland flank CJ Stander in a Test at Newlands in June 2016.

Lambie struggled with concussion-related symptoms since that incident at Newlands and again suffered a heavy head knock when he collided with Sharks team-mate Rhyno Smith during a Super Rugby clash against the Southern Kings in May 2017.

He signed a four-year deal with French club Racing 92 in September but has struggled with injuries since joining the club, most notably an injury to his eye socket and knee.

Lambie, who can also operate at fullback, played 56 Tests for the Springboks between 2010 and 2016.

