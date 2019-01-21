Lambie: I’m grateful for the rugby journey I’ve had

Cape Town - Former Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie says he is "grateful for the journey" he's had in rugby.

The 28-year-old confirmed his retirement from rugby over the weekend, with a series of head injuries and the resulting medical advice leaving him with no choice but to cut his career short.

Lambie took to Twitter to thank fans and fellow players for their support of the years and said he was looking forward to the next stage of his career.

I can’t put into words how grateful I am for the rugby journey I’ve had. There are so many people who have made it possible, and so many who have shown love and support. Thank you to you all! On to new adventures... — Patrick Lambie (@PatLambie) January 19, 2019

Lambie spent several months on the sidelines after taking a knock to the head in a collision with Ireland flank CJ Stander in a Test at Newlands in June 2016.



Lambie struggled with concussion-related symptoms since that incident at Newlands and again suffered a heavy head knock when he collided with Sharks team-mate Rhyno Smith during a Super Rugby clash against the Southern Kings in May 2017.

He signed a four-year deal with French club Racing 92 in September but has struggled with injuries since joining the club, most notably an injury to his eye socket and knee.

Lambie, who can also operate at fullback, played 56 Tests for the Springboks between 2010 and 2016.

READ: TRIBUTE: Pat Lambie - The perfect squad guy