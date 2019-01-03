NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
KZN schools accused of poaching rugby players

2019-01-03 17:00
Cape Town - Two Eastern Cape high schools are concerned over their rugby players being poached by schools in KwaZulu-Natal, according to a report.

According to a report on SARugbymag, both Queen's College and Dale College have confirmed that they are having their players targeted by prominent KZN schools. 

The report suggests that Dale has lost around 25 players since 2015. 

Queen's College, meanwhile, have reportedly lost four of their Under-13 players to KZN bursaries while three Under-16 players were approached after last year's Grant Khomo week.

"In a town like Queenstown we don’t have a massive pool to draw from," Queen's first team coach Pierre Jacobs told the website.

"To be honest, our 'player recruitment policy' is just to hang on to our own players, not to go and look in the surrounding areas for kids who would benefit from coming to Queen’s. Any funding that we get is to hang on to our own kids."

Dale coach Grant Griffith, meanwhile, expressed concern over the level of "homework" that needed to be done to secure information on the targeted players. 

