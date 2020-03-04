NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
KZN school admits to fielding overage rugby players

2020-03-04 11:33
Glenwood Preparatory School
Glenwood Preparatory School (Facebook)
Glenwood Preparatory School in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal has admitted to unknowingly fielding two overage players last year.

The news was revealed in the form of a letter that the school's headmaster, Noel Ingle, sent to parents on Wednesday. 

The apology was also published on the school's Facebook page. 

In the letter, Ingle confirms that the truth had been uncovered through assistance from Glenwood High School. 

"By way of explanation, we enrolled two pupils at the school in Grade 6 in 2018, who provided the school with false documentation," Ingle wrote in the letter.

"The documentation withstood all scrutiny as it was genuine. The two players concerned used documentation that belonged to two younger boys.

"As part of the process, we have informed the KwaZulu-Natal Rugby Union, who governs rugby in this province. They have necessitated their own investigation into our findings and all parties are working together to find a solution into the matter."

According to the RugbyRocks website, bone density tests done on the two pupils confirmed that they were 17-years-old in Grade 8, meaning that they were at least three years too old to playing under-13 rugby the year before.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Read more on:    glenwood  |  rugby

 

