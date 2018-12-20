Kockott escapes with 3-week suspension for 'eye gouge'

Cape Town - Amid speculation that Rory Kockott was facing sanctions so heavy that his career was in jeopardy, the former Sharks scrumhalf left a disciplinary hearing in Paris on Wednesday with nothing more than a three-week suspension.

According to the All Out Rugby website, Kockott, playing for Top 14 club Castres, was cited for eye gouging Munster fetcher Chris Cloete (formerly of the Southern Kings) in a Champions Cup clash on Saturday.

Reports suggested that, if found guilty, the 32-year-old was facing a sentence ranging between 12 weeks and four years.

Kockott took full responsibility by pleading guilty to making contact with Cloete’s “eye area”.

Kockott will be cleared to return to play on Monday, January 7, 2019.