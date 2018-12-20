NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Kockott escapes with 3-week suspension for 'eye gouge'

2018-12-20 08:24
Rory Kockott (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Amid speculation that Rory Kockott was facing sanctions so heavy that his career was in jeopardy, the former Sharks scrumhalf left a disciplinary hearing in Paris on Wednesday with nothing more than a three-week suspension.

According to the All Out Rugby website, Kockott, playing for Top 14 club Castres, was cited for eye gouging Munster fetcher Chris Cloete (formerly of the Southern Kings) in a Champions Cup clash on Saturday.

Reports suggested that, if found guilty, the 32-year-old was facing a sentence ranging between 12 weeks and four years.

Kockott took full responsibility by pleading guilty to making contact with Cloete’s “eye area”.

Kockott will be cleared to return to play on Monday, January 7, 2019.

Read more on:    rory kockott  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Former Shark Kockott faces career-threatening ban 12 South Africans to star in IPL 2019 WATCH: 5 contenders for Manchester United job CT Stadium to host Super Rugby pre-season double-header Solskjaer named Manchester United caretaker manager
Proteas have ‘targets’ poser for Test Fleck on Willemse role: Stormers first, then Boks Manchester United lose patience, sack Jose Mourinho WATCH: Jacob Zuma puts his hand up for Bafana call-up! WATCH: Jose Mourinho's final Manchester United press conference

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Following the conclusion of the various end of year tours to Europe, who is your favourite for the 2019 Rugby World Cup title?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 