Kieran Read linked to R19m deal in France

Cape Town - All Blacks captain Kieran Read is reportedly in high demand in Europe.



The 33-year-old has in the past hinted that he may further his career abroad after the 2019 Rugby World Cup, and according to French rugby publication Midi Olympique, Racing 92 are the favourites to land his signature.



Legendary former All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter also made Racing his home after the 2015 Rugby World Cup and it is believed that the Parisian club is willing to fork out similar amounts for Read's services.



The report stated that Read could earn €1.2 million (just shy of R19 million) per season at Racing.



English publication Rugby Pass reported on Tuesday that Read has had at least two ‘serious’ offers from clubs in the English Premiership.



Those clubs would be able to offer Read even more money than Racing, the report stated.



Read has played 118 Tests for the All Blacks between 2008 and 2018 and took over the captaincy when Richie McCaw retired after winning the 2015 Rugby World Cup.