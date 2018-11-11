NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Kaplan: TMO call against England was incorrect

2018-11-11 11:53
Jonathan Kaplan (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Jonathan Kaplan has questioned the TMO call to disallow England a match-winning try against the All Blacks on Saturday.

The All Blacks were leading 16-15 when, with just four minutes to go, scrumhalf TJ Perenara had a kick charged down by England lock Courtney Lawes.

Flank Sam Underhill collected the ball and scored in the corner as Twickenham exploded after what they thought would be a famous victory.

TMO Marius Jonker, however, ruled out the try due to Lawes having been offside at the ruck.

The 52-year-old Kaplan, considered one of the best referees South Africa has ever produced, believes that Jonker got it wrong.

"I was surprised TMO Marius Jonker penalised Courtney Lawes for offside ahead of his charge-down, and although I concede it is a close call I do not agree with his decision," Kaplan wrote in a column for the Telegraph on Sunday.

"When looking at the incident we first need to work out whether there was an offside line. In previous years, as no English player was bound, there wouldn’t have been. But that law was changed in the wake of England’s 'no ruck' game with Italy, and law 14.10 states that any player over the ball constitutes an offside line.

"What that means is that Lawes had to get onside and then be behind the hindmost body part of the tackle as there is no ruck.

"Lawes clearly retires behind and in line with the rest of his teammates before he strays marginally in front of them.

"However, the crux of the matter is whether the ball is out or not. If you watch the footage again you will see scrumhalf TJ Perenara had his hands on the ball for some time before lifting it. That is crucial. To my mind, if the ball is no longer in the ruck and is not covered at all by other players – something I assessed by asking myself whether a bird could s**t on it from above – then it is out and available for all to play.

"Further illustrating the point, by touching it Perenara ensured it was fair game for anyone else to make a move, not least Lawes. The offside line is not relevant now, which to my mind makes this a fair try."

Read more on:    england  |  all blacks  |  jonathan kaplan  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Erasmus praises Bok calmness in Paris thriller

2018-11-11 11:02

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: France 26-29 Springboks Boks bury France after the hooter in Paris thriller 'There's something loose between my legs': Vettel in radio shock Bok ratings: Saved by mid-match switches! Farrell: 'I want to play within the rules'
ATP Finals: How Kevin Anderson stacks up South African lands rare drop kick in American football Rassie closes RWC door on more overseas Boks SA Hockey appoints new coach for women's national team 16 stats and facts: France v Springboks

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Stone attempts 500-ball hole-in-one challenge
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which of the five nominees for 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year deserves the award most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 