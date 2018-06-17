NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Junior Boks stage superb comeback to down NZ and claim bronze

2018-06-17 18:19
Chean Roux (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Junior Boks have staged a superb comeback to beat New Zealand and claim 3rd place in the World Rugby U-20 Championship. 

South Africa went into the break 14-25 down in Beziers but rallied back to keep New Zealand's threat to a minimum in the second-half and score four tries of their own to secure a famous 40-30 victory. 

Chean Roux's men were simply unstoppable in the final 40 minutes and this win will go a long way towards easing the pain that came with a semi-final defeat to France. 

In the end, the Junior Boks scored six tries to just three from New Zealand. 

The tournament final between hosts France and England will take place later on Sunday. 

More to follow ...

Scorers:

SA 40 (15)

Tries: Tyrone Green (2), Sazi Sandi, Ruan Nortje, Wandisile Simelane, Asenathi Ntlabakanye

Conversions: Gianni Lombard (4), Lubalalo Dobela

NZ 25 (25)

Tries: Jay Renton, Harry Plummer, Waimana Riedlinger-Kapa, Caleb Clarke

Conversions: Plummer (2)

Penalties: Plummer (2)

 

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Boks should start ‘Tank Engine’ in CT

2018-06-17 16:27

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Eddie Jones: England defeat to Boks a 'horror movie' Bok ratings: Make Duane our double! England's Bloem defeat marred by post-Test row with fans Ronaldo accepts 2 years in prison, mega tax fine Beast's 100th Test ends in superb Bok win
Cobus Visagie chats to Sport24 June Tests: Weekend teams - Week 2 WRAP: SuperSport Rugby Challenge - Week 9 WRAP: SWC 2018 - Group phase Junior Bok in hot water after 'verbal abuse'

Latest Multimedia

8 years ago: Tshabalala's sensational 2010 SWC opener
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
Vote

With the Springboks 2-0 up in their three-Test series against England, how do see the final Test at Newlands panning out?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 