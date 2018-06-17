Junior Boks stage superb comeback to down NZ and claim bronze

Cape Town - The Junior Boks have staged a superb comeback to beat New Zealand and claim 3rd place in the World Rugby U-20 Championship.

South Africa went into the break 14-25 down in Beziers but rallied back to keep New Zealand's threat to a minimum in the second-half and score four tries of their own to secure a famous 40-30 victory.

Chean Roux's men were simply unstoppable in the final 40 minutes and this win will go a long way towards easing the pain that came with a semi-final defeat to France.

In the end, the Junior Boks scored six tries to just three from New Zealand.

The tournament final between hosts France and England will take place later on Sunday.

More to follow ...

Scorers:

SA 40 (15)

Tries: Tyrone Green (2), Sazi Sandi, Ruan Nortje, Wandisile Simelane, Asenathi Ntlabakanye

Conversions: Gianni Lombard (4), Lubalalo Dobela

NZ 25 (25)

Tries: Jay Renton, Harry Plummer, Waimana Riedlinger-Kapa, Caleb Clarke

Conversions: Plummer (2)

Penalties: Plummer (2)