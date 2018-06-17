Junior Boks stage superb comeback to down NZ and claim bronze

Cape
Town - The Junior
Boks have staged a superb comeback to beat New Zealand and
claim 3rd place in the World Rugby U-20 Championship.
South Africa went into the break
14-25 down in Beziers but rallied back to keep New Zealand's threat to a minimum in the
second-half and score four tries of their own to secure a famous 40-30 victory.
Chean Roux's men were simply
unstoppable in the final 40 minutes and this win will go a long way towards
easing the pain that came with a semi-final defeat to France.
In the end, the Junior Boks
scored six tries to just three from New Zealand.
The tournament final between
hosts France and England will take place later on Sunday.
More to follow ...
Scorers:
SA 40 (15)
Tries: Tyrone Green (2), Sazi
Sandi, Ruan Nortje, Wandisile Simelane, Asenathi Ntlabakanye
Conversions: Gianni Lombard (4),
Lubalalo Dobela
NZ 25 (25)
Tries: Jay Renton, Harry
Plummer, Waimana Riedlinger-Kapa, Caleb Clarke
Conversions: Plummer (2)
Penalties: Plummer (2)