Junior Boks open U20 Champs with hard fought win

Cape Town - The Junior Springboks have won their opening game at the World Rugby U20 Championships 33-17 but not before they received a real scare from a physical Georgia side.

After opening the scoring in the 10th minute through an unconverted score from centre Wandisile Simelane, the Junior Boks were soon on the back foot with Georgia hitting back through centre Lasha Lomidze with the try converted by scrumhalf Gela Aprasidze.

Aprasidze extended the Georgia lead to 10-5 in the 17th minute thanks to a successful penalty.

No 8 Miller Uys restored the Junior Boks lead in the 26th minute when he crashed over from a 5m line-out with Willemse adding the conversion to put the score at 12-10 in South Africa's favor.

Georgia, however, were not done and stole the lead on the stroke of half-time with a converted try from winger Demur Tapladze.

The teams went into the break with the Junior Boks trailing their less fancied rivals 12-17.

The second half saw South Africa click into gear through three tries in 16 minutes with Tyrone Green, Zak Burger and Uys crossing the whitewash.

Flyhalf Damian Willemse converted all three tries for a 33-20 lead with Georgia's only reply a penalty from Aprasidze.

South Africa crossed the Georgia tryline on another two occasions in the 63rd and 68th minute but both were disallowed.

A yellow card to replacement Asenathi Ntlabakanye meant South Africa would end the match with just 14 men and Georgia took advantage, scoring a converted try through Luka Gelashvili to narrow the Junior Boks lead to just six points at 33-27 with six minutes remaining.

South Africa, however, managed to gain possession of the ball for the final minutes an grind out an important win at the start of the tournament.

Scorers

South Africa

Tries: Wandisile Simelane, Muller Uys (2), Tyrone Green, Zak Burger

Conversions: Damian Willemse (4)

Georgia

Tries: Lasha Lomidze, Demur Tapladze, Luka Gelashvili

Conversions: Gela Aprasidze (2), Tedo Abzhandadze

Penalties: Gela Aprasidze (2)

South Africa

15 Gianni Lombard (Golden Lions), 14 Tyrone Green (Golden Lions), 13 Wandisile Simelane (Golden Lions), 12 Rikus Pretorius (Western Province), 11 Sihle Njezula (Western Province), 10 Damian Willemse (Western Province), 9 Zak Burger (Sharks), 8 Muller Uys (Western Province), 7 PJ Steenkamp (Golden Lions), 6 Dian Schoonees (Golden Lions), 5 Ruan Nortje (Blue Bulls), 4 Salmaan Moerat (captain, Western Province), 3 Sazi Sandi (Western Province), 2 Daniel Jooste (Western Province), 1 Nathan McBeth (Golden Lions)

Substitutes: 16 Schalk Erasmus (Western Province), 17 Alulutho Tshakweni (Eastern Province), 18 Asenathi Ntlabakanye (Golden Lions), 19 Ben-Jason Dixon (Western Province), 20 Ruan Vermaak (Golden Lions), 21 Rewan Kruger (Free State), 22 Lubabalo Dobela (Free State), 23 Lyle Hendricks (Western Province)