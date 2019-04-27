Junior Boks beaten badly by rampant England

Cape Town - Junior
Springbok coach Chean Roux described his team’s 35-8 defeat against England at
the Butts Park Arena in Coventry
on Friday as a tough lesson as
they continued their preparations for the World Rugby U20 Championship in
Argentina in June.
The Junior
Springboks scored a try and a penalty goal in the match, while a late charge by
England - in which they scored three tries in the dying minutes - saw them
score five tries after holding a slender 14-8 lead at the break.
“It
definitely was a tough and physical game,” said Roux.
“We were totally
outplayed; they were the better side on the day.”
He added:
“We will have played five matches such as this before the World Rugby U20
Championship. This was a tough lesson, but that is what the competition is
about.”
The Junior
Springboks will face Wales in their last international friendly before the
Argentina spectacle, which will be hosted at the Vale Resort outside Cardiff on
Tuesday, April 30, and Roux said it would be another challenging test.
“Wales is
going to be a tough game as well,” said the coach.
“They beat England in the
U20 Six Nations so we will need to be ready for them.”
It was a
physical encounter from the outset with England striking first in the opening
minutes of the first half through Josh Hodge, who received the ball in space,
and he slotted over the conversion to push them into a 7-0 lead.
Junior
Springbok prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye added the visitors’ first try almost 20
minutes later as he forced his way over the chalk after some solid forward
play, and the team followed this up with a penalty goal by scrumhalf Jaden
Hendrikse, which nudged them one point ahead.
The SA U20’s
lost wing Marnus Potgieter to a yellow card soon after, and the hosts took
advantage of this with Olly Adkins adding their second try minutes before
half-time to go 14-8 ahead.
The teams
continued to run hard at one another in the third quarter - in which England
were reduced to 14 men as Jon Kpoku was sent to the sin-bin - and they both
created try-scoring chances but were denied by tenacious defence.
The hosts,
however, managed to break through late in the match and finished strongly with
Connor Doherty, Joel Kpoku and Izaiha Moore-Aiono scoring in quick succession
to secure the 35-8 victory.
Scorers:
Junior
Springboks
Try: Asenathi Ntlabakanye
Penalty: Jaden Hendrikse
England
Tries:
Josh Hodge, Olly Adkins, Connor Doherty, Joel Kpoku, Izaiha Moore-Aiono
Conversions: Hodge (5)