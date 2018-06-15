NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Junior Bok in hot water after 'verbal abuse'

2018-06-15 10:04
Tiaan van der Merwe (Gallo)
Cape Town - Junior Springbok Tiaan van der Merwe is in hot water after being charged with verbal abuse during his side's semi-final loss to England at the Junior World Championship on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the 50th minute of the match when Van der Merwe, the side's hooker, allegedly abused one of the England forwards. 

Van der Merwe, who is from the Golden Lions, will sit before a disciplinary committee at the end of the tournament on Monday, June 18. 

SA Rugby confirmed that the hearing would take place, but would not confirm - or deny - that the incident in question stemmed from any alleged racism on the field. 

The Junior Boks, meanwhile, take on New Zealand in the 3rd/4th place playoff on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 16:30 SA time.

The final will be contested between England and hosts France. 

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Cobus Visagie chats to Sport24

51 minutes ago

