NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Jones hits back at Bath over criticism of England training

2018-05-31 06:43
Eddie Jones (Getty)
Related Links

London - Eddie Jones has fanned the flames of a club versus country row by telling Bruce Craig that the Bath owner has no business criticising his England training regime. 

Ben Te'o became the latest player to be injured while with the England squad after the Rugby Football Union announced on Wednesday that the Worcester centre had been ruled out of next month's three-Test tour of South Africa. 

The player aggravated a thigh problem he first suffered during the Six Nations Championship when taking part in a weights session last week. 

That took the total number of players injured in camps since Jones took over as England coach after the 2015 World Cup to 15, with five of those coming from Bath. 

Beno Obano, the Bath loosehead prop, could be out for up to a year after rupturing ligaments and muscles in his knee and hamstring a fortnight ago during an England training camp in Brighton. 

Even more seriously, Wasps flanker Sam Jones had to retire aged just 26 earlier this year after suffering an ankle injury wrestling Maro Itoje during a judo session at a training camp in October 2016. 

The RFU could yet face legal action from Jones, who did not receive the full safety briefing and was sent to hospital in a taxi. 

Craig said the number of injuries sustained by players while with England is "totally unacceptable", insisting "there has got to be significant questions asked about duty of care", and adding "what is going on in the camp?". 

But Jones, a former head coach of both his native Australia and Japan, insisted he had no qualms about the methods he employed to get players ready for the often brutal rigours of international rugby union. 

"I don't have any concerns. We train appropriately for Test match rugby," Jones told Sky Sports. 

"The only reason I'd alter it is if we need to train harder, or we need to train lighter, to be at our best for Test matches. 

"We prepare players for Test matches. I don't think anyone at a club has the right to tell a coach how to train a Test team." 

Jones also told BBC Radio: "I haven't seen any figures to suggest the number of injuries are unacceptable. 

"No-one on our staff has suggested they are, but Bruce is obviously an expert in training-ground injuries, so I'll have to be subservient to his greater knowledge," the Australian added sarcastically. 

Te'o, who was in line to start at outside centre in the series opener against the Springboks at Johannesburg's Ellis Park on June 9, is now facing surgery but should be fit for the start of the 2018/19 European season. 

"Benny was tight after a weights session - during the weights session when he was doing a lift he felt some tightness about his knee," Jones said. 

"He was scanned and it showed he had an old tear from the Six Nations game against France, and therefore it was too big a risk to take him on tour." 

Meanwhile, there are concerns over Billy Vunipola's fitness, with the return of the No 8 from a fractured arm followed by persistent hamstring trouble. 

Vunipola was on the field for nearly an hour of Saracens' victory over Exeter in the English Premiership final at Twickenham last weekend but the powerhouse loose forward could still miss the first Test against South Africa. 

"We still have a concern over his hamstring and how fit he is going to be," Jones said. 

"We have gone through a long period without Billy and while he's a great player we have been able to cope without him."

"We want him back in the side, but if he's not we will work out another way to play." 

England finished a hugely disappointing fifth in this season's Six Nations, after back-to-back titles, and are now on a run of four straight defeats following a 63-45 loss to the Barbarians in a non-cap international match at Twickenham on Sunday.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

As it happened: Junior Springboks v Georgia

2018-05-30 20:25

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
7 debutants in Bok starting XV to face Wales Bok team: Be excited, not concerned Welsh website calls Bok team ‘unrecognisable’ Du Preez a late addition to Springbok squad Du Preez family set for Springbok record books
Departing SA coaches give SA Rugby grey hairs Bok team: Be excited, not concerned One-year countdown to Cricket World Cup begins Graeme Smith: AB is 'irreplaceable' Super Rugby suspensions beggar belief

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
Vote

Now that both squads have been revealed, how will the Springboks v England 3-Test series pan out?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 