NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Rugby

Jones drops England bombshell with Brown axing

2018-10-30 20:05
Mike Brown (Getty)
Related Links

London - England's Mike Brown has been dropped for the first time in the Eddie Jones era after he was left out of the 25-man squad for Saturday's Test against South Africa.

READ: Jake warns SA Rugby of mass player exodus

Brown had never been left out of Jones' first-choice matchday 23 when fit since the Australian took charge of England in 2015.

But the Harlequins fullback, who has 72 caps, will play no part against South Africa despite impressing on the wing when England faced the Springboks in three Tests earlier this year.

Brown's tenacity and strength have made him a key figure for successive England coaches.

He has scored 13 tries since making his England debut in 2007, but his exclusion now casts doubt over his involvement in next year's World Cup.

With the 33-year-old out of contention, Elliot Daly is certain to continue at fullback.

Jones will choose two wings from Chris Ashton, Jonny May and Jack Nowell.

If Ashton is picked, he will be making his first international appearance since 2014.

Number eight Ben Morgan has also been released, leaving Bath's Zach Mercer in position to make his England debut against the Springboks.

Northampton's Courtney Lawes has been ruled out with a back injury and will remain in Portugal for rehabilitation when England fly home from their training camp.

Forwards coach Steve Borthwick said England were hopeful Lawes would be available for next weekend's Test against New Zealand.

"He's feeling positive. He's done plenty of work already this morning (Tuesday) and is progressing well," Borthwick said.

Read more on:    england  |  springboks  |  mike brown  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Cheetahs maul Eagles to secure Currie Cup status

2018-10-30 19:46

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rassie on why he excluded the 'warthog' from Bok squad Rassie explains 'touchy' Mostert dilemma Boks brace for scrumhalf test at Twickenham Jake warns SA Rugby of mass player exodus Jake White backs calls for Rassie to coach Bulls
Soweto derby a rare full-house attraction in SA sport Jake warns SA Rugby of mass player exodus World's oldest Test cricketer reaches 107 not out Gibbs' famous '6 sixes' bat fetches R280 000 Rassie on why he excluded the 'warthog' from Bok squad

Latest Multimedia

Woza Nazo episode 3: DJ Cleo talks Soweto derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

The winner of the England v Springboks Test at Twickenham on Saturday will be...

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 